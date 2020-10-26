Michael Hundley of Black & Veatch gave an update to the Emporia City Council on the project to solve the City water supply’s discoloration. The solution is controlling the amount of manganese in the municipality’s water source in the reservoir.
Hundley said a manganese contactor treatment step would do a lot to control the amount of manganese in the water supply. The equipment is placed downstream of ultrafilters. The plant’s hydraulic system could provide the necessary driving force to push the water through the contactors. The manganese reduction step would improve the aesthetic appearance of the water coming into households.
Hot temperatures cause the expansion of manganese and bring high concentration levels of iron, which causes the discoloration of water in parts of the City water supply. The water may be safe to drink, but it certainly does not bring the confidence of a good water source for Emporia citizens.
In 2019 Virginia Tech professor William Knocke said Emporia is not the only municipality with water discoloration problems due to high iron and manganese concentrations. The problem is usually seasonal, but not always.
“Typically in reservoirs, iron and manganese is a seasonal issue, mostly in the summer and early fall,” Knocke said. “It looks like manganese is a year-around issue in the reservoir you have here because of the shallow nature of it. Manganese is a challenging element that doesn’t have major health issues associated with it unless you happen to be the city manager, and people are calling and saying their water is brown.”
The City of Emporia and ABM will evaluate proposals and award construction in May.
Should the current schedule remain in place, the project implementation phase will start in July of 2021.
