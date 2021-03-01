The Brodnax Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 259 Rebel Road, Brodnax, Virginia on Friday.
Chief Brad Rogers said the call came in around 8:20 p.m. While in route the department was notified that fire was showing through the roof. At the scene a female occupant was being treated by EMS for burns on her arms while trying to get herself and children out of the residence.
South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department and Alberta Volunteer Fire Department assisted. Rogers said approximately 40 firefighters assisted in extinguishing the fire.
“Due to the condition of the driveway and the distance from the hard surface road we had to shuttle water to the operating engine, which delayed the fire attack along with the rain and weather,” Rogers said. “The entire operation lasted approximately 3.5 hours and over 10,000 gallons of water was pumped on the fire. I’d like to thank all firemen who came and assisted with the fire and thanks to Southside electric and Southside Rescue The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.”
