They are back.
The Greensville County football team hit the practice field on Monday, preparing for the 2021 fall campaign.
As defending Tri-Rivers District champions, getting sidelined in 2020 due to the pandemic was challenging for the green and gold. The remaining players were freshman and sophomores when the Eagles captured the 2019 league title and advanced to the second round of the region playoffs.
“Some of the key skill guys return,” head coach Doc Walton said. “(Kendel) Blue is back. Jayden’s (White) back at quarterback. We have three or four offensive linemen returning. We should be pretty solid if we get into shape. They’ve been a year and a half away from doing anything, so our main thing is trying to get them back into shape.”
With two-thirds of the 2019 starting backfield still on the roster, Walton has a core that has been there and done it to lean on. They are eager to return to the pad-cracking on the field following a one-year absence. White said it was challenging to sit our last season as COVID-19 spread throughout the country. The junior quarterback discovered his role changes drastically as an upperclassman.
“It’s a big difference,” he said. “Instead of being just one of the guys, I’m expected to be a leader. I can’t be in the back anymore. I have to be in the front.”
His arm was the difference in a 36-28 postseason win against Nottoway in 2019. White’s legs are another weapon in the Greensville County arsenal. Speaking of legs, the 1,000-yard-plus rusher Blue spearheaded the Eagles offensively in 2019. The senior added a few pounds since 2019. Blue retains his quickness to the hole and the speed to run away from defenders.
Thirty-seven players are on the practice field. That’s a number Walton expects to increase by 10 or 20 shortly once the athletes get their physicals. The number of players practicing on the first day are similar to 2019.Still, the year and a half away from football are showing.
Greensville lit the scoreboard averaging nearly 36 points per contest in 2019 on its way to an 8-4 season that resulted in a district championship. With a year away from football and many new faces filling holes from graduation, the 2021 forecast is somewhat blurry. The expectations remain lofty for Walton and the players.
“You can tell we are way behind with the year off,” Walton said. “But I like what we have out here. We are going to compete.”
Greensville kicks off the season at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Nottoway. The first contest at the Eagle’s Nest is 7 p.m., Sept. 17, against Thomas Jefferson.
