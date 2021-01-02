When 2020 arrived at the Bank By Olivia restaurant in Emporia, those attending the New Year’s Eve event, customers and employees of the establishment were optimistic of a new year filled with promise.
In slightly more than two months, that optimism turned with COVID-19 closing businesses, schools, and places of worship. Before 2020 came to pass, the virus claimed 30 lives in Emporia and another 16 lives in Greensville County. Here is a brief overview of Emporia-Greensville in 2020.
Jan. 1
Bon Secours Mercy Health completed its acquisition of Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center to add to its growing influence in Southside Virginia. Bon Secours Mercy Health also acquired Petersburg’s Southside Regional Medical Center and Franklin’s Southampton Memorial Hospital from Community Health Affiliates in a three-medical facility transaction, active Jan. 1.
“Today, in celebrations at each hospital, we welcome Southside Regional Medical Center, Southampton Memorial Hospital, and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center into our compassionate ministry,” said John Starcher, Bon Secours Mercy Health president, and CEO. “Southeastern Virginia is a rapidly growing area, and we look forward to continuing to invest in the health and well-being of area residents while ensuring our facilities are places where associates want to work, clinicians want to practice, people seek wellness, and communities thrive.”
Feb. 15
It was over. in Courtland. Brunswick’s Jadan Firman’s bucket with 1:47 left in the game extended the Bulldogs advantage to an insurmountable 9-point margin, 62-53 — or so it seemed.
One hundred and seven seconds later, it was Greensville County hoisting the Tri-Rivers District Tournament Championship trophy with a 65-62 victory. Just as the clock moved to less than a minute left in the game, A.J. Walton scored to bring his squad within a point, 62-61. Sixteen seconds later, another Walton pushed the green and gold over the top. A Brunswick turnover led to a breakaway go-ahead layup for Xzavion Walton with 42 seconds remaining.
Xzavion’s bucket proved to be the game-winner. It capped an 8-point fourth quarter for the freshman.
March 12
Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“Our top priority is to make sure Virginians stay safe and healthy, and that our response to this situation leaves no one behind,” said Northam. “From our health department to our schools, to our hospitals, to our transit systems, Virginia’s agencies and institutions have been thoroughly planning for every scenario. This emergency declaration will ensure we can continue to prepare for and appropriately respond to Virginians’ needs during this time.”
March 19
Emporia City Manager William Johnson sent out a press release early Thursday morning announcing the closing of city buildings to the public.
“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the City of Emporia is taking this measure to safeguard public health and safety, and to prevent an overwhelming influx of new patients into hospitals,” Johnson said. “Public health officials continue to advise that social distancing is the most effective strategy to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As such, all City office locations, 201 South Main Street-Municipal Building, 310 Budd Street-Police Department, 1921 Sunnyside Road-Community Services will be closed to outside visitors including walk-ins until further notice.”
March 23
Gov. Ralph Northam added new orders Monday, including the cancellation of the 2019-20 school year.
The governor placed a new restriction on businesses. Recreational businesses, such as theatres and bowling alleys are closed. Companies deemed non-essential are allowed no more than 10 patrons at a time.
As of Monday afternoon, there were still no positive cases of COVID-19 infection cases in Emporia-Greensville, but the nearby counties of Mecklenburg and Isle of Wight have one confirmed case, each, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
April 13
The Greensville Emporia Transportation System (GET) service has been suspended until further notice. The move was made Monday in order to ensure the safety and well-being of residents of Greensville County and the City of Emporia.
May 1
Last week the Riparian Woman’s Club unveiled the mural. Members of the Greensville and Jarratt Volunteer Fire Departments, Emporia Police Department, Emporia and Greensville County Sheriff’s Offices, Virginia State Police, LifeStar, Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, and the Emporia-Greensville health care community were on hand for the unveiling.
“The Riparian Woman’s Club is deeply thankful to the True Heroes in our community who go to work every day to provide a safe and healthy community where we can live, work and raise our families,” Riparian Mary Woodruff said. “Their tireless commitment is commendable, and for their service, we say thank you from our hearts.”
May 15
The Crater Health District was busy testing citizens for COVID-19 Friday morning in Emporia at the Department of Motor Vehicles on Commonwealth Blvd.
“We are testing four days a week somewhere in the district,” Toinette Waldon, of the Crater Health District said. “Tuesdays and Thursdays, we are in Petersburg.”
June 26
Emporia’s Emmanuel Worship Center was one site for a drive-in service when the month of April rolled in.
With some easing of Gov. Ralph Northam’s restrictions, the church is going to two indoor services this Sunday. The first is at 9 a.m., and the second begins at 11 a.m. For those uncomfortable going indoors, the drive-in service is still in place.
“This will be our third indoor service,” Emmanuel Worship Center pastor Ken Arrington said. “We still have a drive-in service, and we are streaming our services on the internet.”
July 4
The impact of COVID-19 led to the cancelation of July 4 fireworks displays in municipalities throughout the region. The City of Emporia was not one of them.
At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, the first of many fireworks exploded in the sky above Veterans Park. People came in force, filling the parking lot of the municipal building. It was about the nation’s 244th birthday celebration.
The Emporia Greensville Chamber of Commerce sponsored Saturday’s show, but it was different from past years. The pandemic forced the cancelation of live entertainment, dancing, and vendors selling their wares to the public.
The Chamber did provide Beach music entertainment via the internet with live-streamed music from Flip Flop radio.
The music began at 6 p.m., followed by a turn to patriotic-themed music at 9 p.m. as the fireworks burst in the sky.
“This is certainly a little different than it has been,” Kathy Hawthorne said. “I came to watch the fireworks, and I’m glad they put them on for us.”
August 9
Week after week, ecstatic citizens of Emporia-Greensville and surrounding communities watched as Emporia’s own, MarQuis Harris, survived on BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ gospel singing competition.
In February, auditions for the network’s 10th season of ‘Sunday Best’ narrowed the field to 20 performers to kick off the season premiere on July 5 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Harris, 25, was one of the 20 to make the cut.
Week after week, contestants were eliminated from the competition. Still, Harris survived until Sunday, Aug. 9., when he was eliminated as one of five remaining contestants. Only three moved on.
“Unfortunately, my ‘Sunday Best’ journey has ended at the top 5,” Harris said on Facebook. “It has truly been an outstanding experience meeting the crew, the other contestants, and the judges. Every time I would perform seemed like a closer view towards my dream.”
Aug. 20
After years of waiting, planning, and construction, the Greensville Department of Social Services celebrated the opening of its new building on Thursday afternoon.
Despite a heavy shower of rain leading up to the planned event, about 30 members of the community and social services employees attended the ribbon cutting.
Social Services Director Shewanda Edwards, who was selected to fill the position in March, opened the festivities by thanking all in attendance. She also thanked Paul Oswell, who served as the interim director of the department from September 2019 through March 2020, and the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, Emporia City Manager William Johnson, the Department of Social Services Board and many others.
Sept. 5
At 2:50 a.m. Saturday, the Emporia Police Department responded to a call of gunshots on the 200 block of Briggs St. and discovered a 14-year old male dead in the backyard of a residence.
According to the Greensville County Volunteer Rescue Squad, the victim died from gunshot wounds. Law enforcement reportedly issued warrants to search a home. The victim is identified as K-Ron Surratt. The EPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 434-634-2121.
Sept. 26
Although it may have appeared to be a “shell” of its usual self, the 58th Virginia Peanut Festival brought joy to the Emporia-Greensville community on Saturday. While crowds were small, spirits were high in anticipation for the days’ events.
The day began with a 5K run/walk hosted by Strong Temple Fitness. The race started at 8 a.m. and was free to all entrants. All participants received a Virginia Peanut Festival T-shirt, along with other small goodies.
The festivities then moved to the star attraction of each year’s festival -- the parade. Led by Boy Scout Troop 232 from Purdy, the parade stretched well over a mile on Main Street, beginning at Greensville High School and proceeding south to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.
Oct. 2
As of Friday, Oct. 2, there have been 1,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Emporia-Greensville area, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Seven hundred eighty-seven cases have been reported in Greensville County, while the City of Emporia has reported 261 cases.
Nov. 3
Emporia voters are sending Carolyn S. Carey to City Hall as its new mayor. On Tuesday, Carey defeated incumbent Mary L. Person 1,419-895, winning 61.11% of the vote.
“I’m excited,” Carey said. “I’m looking forward to serving all the people of Emporia.”
Carey picked up the majority of votes in all seven districts and won the absentee balloting 541-471.
Dec. 1
The Emporia-Greensville community is mourning the loss of William (Billy) Harris, Jr., who died Tuesday at a Petersburg medical facility after battling an undisclosed illness for a few weeks.
“He’s been a real asset to our community,” retired Greensville County Clerk of Court Bobby Wrenn said. “He’s been an outstanding public servant and a great volunteer his entire life.”
He began his career with the City of Emporia as Deputy Treasurer in 1967 and was then elected Treasurer in November 1969. He served as Treasurer until the time of death. He was one of the original 33 Founding Members of the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1963, where he continued to proudly and unselfishly serve his community for 57 years, serving 35 of those years as president.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Martha Allen Harris, their daughter Sherron Lane Harris Talbott (Michael), and two grandsons, Edward Grant and William Cole Bradley.
