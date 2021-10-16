LAWRENCEVILLE – Teya Whitehead, Coordinator, VCU Massey Cancer Research and Resource Center in Lawrenceville. was the guest speaker at the Lawrenceville Rotary Club and shared information about Breast Cancer. The CRRC – Lawrenceville mission is to educate, inform and provide up-to-date, reliable information.
Whitehead provided a background on the Cancer Center calling attention to the first location on the campus of Saint Paul’s College until the college closed in 2013. The center is now located at 221 North Main Street, the former Morris A. Bloom Building. An informative power point presentation sparked questions and comments.
A Rotarian shared how a close friend was battling an aggressive form of breast cancer. Whitehead said she too had a friend battling breast cancer. Someone asked if there was a support group for those battling breast cancer and for those who are survivors and Whitehead said she could provide that information.
Whitehead provided packets for each member that included a facemask provided by the Central Virginia Health Services, 8380 Boydton Plank Road, Alberta, Virginia 23821 and information about the services the clinic provides and the hours of operation. The phone number is (434) 949-7211, Also included were the Breast Cancer Fact Sheet that states 1 in 8 women in the U. S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Information was provided on the importance of getting regular mammograms. Whitehead provided information on getting screened for prostate cancer in addition to breast cancer. “The two most common types of cancer in Virginia, breast and prostate, have five-year survival rates of 98% and 100% respectively, when diagnosed in their earliest stages.”
No insurance? No primary care doctor? No problem. The VCU Massey Cancer Center can help you get the care you need. For more information, and to find out where to go to get screened, call 1-877-4-MASSEY or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org.
A booklet “Choices for Good Health – Guidelines for nutrition and physical activity was distributed.
Whitehead said free services include wigs, bras, prosthesis, caps/hats, scarf, and gas cards. Whitehead said the windows of the Cancer Center are decorated to highlight a different cancer and COVID.
If you need further information, please stop by the Cancer Resource and Research Center of Lawrenceville, 221 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, across from the Brunswick County Government Building. The phone number is at (434) 532-8190 or email Teya Whitehead at teya.whitehead@vcuhealth.org.
