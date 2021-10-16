Teya Whitehead, Coordinator, VCU Massey Cancer Research and Resource Center, Lawrenceville, provided valuable information to members of the Lawrenceville Rotary Club. Rotarians were encouraged to wear pink. Whitehead prepared gift bags and lots of valuable information. Joining Whitehead, who is wearing a “Go Pink” T-shirt, were Karlesha Hines, left, Camilla Clayton-Bright, Susan Zachensky-Walthall, Dixie Walker, Wendy Wright, Jacqueline Mangrum, Cindy Pecht, Mahatara Youssef, and Ray Thomas.