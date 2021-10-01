PETERSBURG, Va - On Friday, October 15, Petersburg National Battlefield will host the event, “Owl Prowl” which will provide visitors the unique opportunity to explore Petersburg National Battlefield at night.
Retired Petersburg National Battlefield biologist, Tim Blumenschine will lead a multiple stop, 90-minute driving tour along the park’s Eastern Front Unit tour road. Each stop will provide visitors with a chance to search and listen for various species of owls that inhabit the National Park Service site. The free tour begins at 6:30 pm at the Eastern Front Visitor Center. Space is limited and reservations are necessary.
To reserve your spot, please contact Meredith Courteau by e-mail at
Meredith_Courteau@partner.nps.gov or by phone at (804) 732-3571 ext. 301. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring drinking water and a flashlight. To check on the program’s status, in the event of poor weather, please call (804) 732-3531 ext. 200. A rain date for this event has been scheduled for Saturday, October 16, same time and location.
This program is suitable for people of all ages. The Eastern Front Unit of Petersburg National Battlefield is located at 5001 Siege Road in Petersburg and is the location where Union troops made their first major attacks on the City of Petersburg in mid-June, 1864. Today, visitors can learn more about the history of the site by touring the museum, or travelling the Unit’s four-mile, 7 stop tour road. There are also ten miles of nature trails suitable for hiking, bicycling, and horseback riding.
For more information, please call 804-732-3531 or visit the park’s webpage at www.nps.gov/pete
