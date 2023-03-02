-

Stock photo courtesy of the Virginia Farm Bureau.

 Virginia Farm Bureau

RICHMOND—As the winter turns to spring, thousands of Virginia wool sheep will get their annual “haircut." 

Sheep shearing, or the process of harvesting wool, is a centuries-old practice that can be traced back to the dawn of sheep domestication. In modern times, the unique fiber continues to surprise producers with its versatility, according to Scott Greiner, a professor and Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist in the Virginia Tech Department of Animal and Poultry Sciences. 