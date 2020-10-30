The Greensville Emporia Extension Office offers well-water testing to residents of Greensville, Sussex, and Southampton Counties.
The Virginia Household Water Quality Program allows citizens to have well-water samples tested for 14 parameters, including bacteria.
To receive a water testing kit, contact the Extension Office to pre-register by Nov. 9. The water testing kits will be available for pick-up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. The kits must be dropped off between 7:30 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 18.
Once the water is tested, the results will be emailed to those participating. For those without email, the results will be sent by mail through the post office. Water system care recommendations will be sent to those with issues to explain problems in their well-water supply. The results of the tests are kept confidential.
Private water supplies are unregulated, including wells and springs. Homeowners are responsible for the upkeep of private water supplies.
The well water testing kits are $60. To register or for more information about the Virginia Household Water Quality program, contact Sara Rutherford or Sammy Kent at the Greensville Emporia Extension Office at 434-348-4223, or email Rutherford at srutherford@vt.edu
