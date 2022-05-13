After over a month of crunching numbers and waiting for people in Richmond to get their act together, Greensville County has finally put together a workable, balanced budget for fiscal year 2023. The Board of Supervisors will present this budget in a public hearing on June 6.
The one major hurdle was in waiting for the final ADM (average daily membership) numbers for the school budget. This determines how much both Greensville County and the City of Emporia will contribute to the Greensville County Public School system, as each half contributes $5,488 per student.
When all was said and done, the general fund — the largest component of the county budget — came out with a surplus of $27,000.
At the final budget work session this Thursday, the county Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to finalize the new budget and begin advertising it later this month in the Independent-Messenger.
The one dissenting vote came from District 3 Board Member William Cain, who took issue with the fact that tens of thousands of dollars of county money had been put aside to help pay for a fire truck for the Town of Jarratt. Only part of Jarratt is located in Greensville County, with the rest located in Sussex County.
Due to delays at both the state and county level, the county’s original budget calendar has been drastically altered. At first, the county was supposed to adopt a final budget for fiscal year 2023 by June 6, come heck or high water. The Greensville County government has since released a revised budget calendar which has delayed that date to June 16.
The original date, June 6, is now scheduled to hold a public hearing, when the new budget will be brought before the citizens of the county for review.
