From left, Asplundh crew, and MEC contract workers, William Oravits, Jr., Benjamin Marks and Marvin Marks, are pictured in burned yard. The trio rescued an injured man, then worked to keep the fire from spreading until the fire department could arrive.

 Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative

Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative contractors, Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC crew #029011, were in the right place at the right time to rescue a Clover man who had fallen into a burning ditch. This past February, Willie Privette, of Mount Laurel Road, was attempting to contain a small brushfire when he fell and broke his shoulder. He was unable to get up and out of the path of the burning brush.

A passing motorist spotted Privette, and knowing she couldn’t help him up by herself, drove back to where she had seen the men working to enlist their help. “There was no way I could lift him up by myself and I had just passed a crew of men working not too far away. I drove back to ask them for help,” said Amanda Lee, an administrative analyst and CSA coordinator for Charlotte County Department of Social Services.

