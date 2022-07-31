Forest Hill Baptist Church will be officially celebrating 103 years of serving Christ and the faith community, on Sunday, August 7.
Several members of Fountain Creek Baptist Church had sought a more convenient and central location for worship, which led to the birth of Forest Hill.
Located just south of historic Brink in Greensville County, at 2103 Pine Log Road, Forest Hill is situated on the same spot where “brush arbor” services were initially held. The first services were held on property belonging to Mr. and Mrs. T.H. Gordon, according to Sketches of Greensville County, a local history book published in 1968. The Gordons later donated the land for the church.
Brush arbor meetings or revivals, are traditional American church services that take place under an open-sided shelter called an "arbor." The arbor is usually constructed of vertical poles driven into the ground with additional long poles laid across the top as support for a roof made of brush, cut branches or hay.
It is a temporary structure that often becomes the location for a new church and has been a feature of American Baptist and Methodist worship since Colonial Times. Brush arbors are often compared to tent meetings or tent revivals.
Prior to the brush arbor, Sunday School was held at the Binum Hill House in 1918, according to Sketches.
Forest Hill Baptist Church was officially formed in 1919, after brush arbor meetings had begun in September 1918. The 1919 date is commemorated in a stained-glass window above the church’s front door.
Two large pine trees were donated for sawing into the planks for the exterior walls, one each given by Mr. N.H. Ferguson and Mrs. M.E. Harris, his daughter. The two trees provided just enough planks to finish the job.
The Rev. S.F. Bristow was Forest Hill’s first Pastor, according to Sketches.
As we emerge from the Covid 19 pandemic, it is significant to remember that Forest Hill was formed in the final year of the 1918-1919 worldwide Spanish Flu pandemic, in which tens of millions perished.
The special anniversary program will commence on the scenic tree-shrouded campus of Forest Hill Baptist in the Sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker for the worship service will be Pastor Jerry Johnston from Oxford, Alabama. Pastor Johnston and his family will present a Christian music concert after a potluck luncheon.
Rick Ragan, Pastor of Forest Hill Baptist, also invites everyone to the church prophecy conference that will be held Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., August 8-10, the three days immediately after the anniversary celebration.
