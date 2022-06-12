Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) for $447,364 to support their Graduate Psychology Education Program.
“Over the last few years, particularly in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, mental health concerns have soared, especially cases of anxiety, depression, and other mental health ills.” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “Investments in mental health services are important and needed. I am pleased these funds are being allocated to Virginia Commonwealth University, which will allow for the training of more professional psychologists who can provide crucial mental health services.”
