Amarion Lucas was more than ready to take a dip in the Community Youth Center Limited swimming pool, which opened for the summer on Thursday. Considering he was the first person to make the splash to kick off the Summer of 2021, it’s safe to say he was readier than most — if not all.
“It felt cold when I first got in, but I got used to it pretty quick,” Lucas said. “The water feels good.”
It didn’t take long for Emporia-Greensville youth to show up at the site for their first of many trips in the next two months to cool in the pool.
The pool opening for the summer of 2021 marks the 10th consecutive year the pool is open for the youth of the area. It’s the only public pool in Emporia-Greensville. CYC Ltd President Thelma Atkins-Riley was more than pleased to get the pool open. With the annual work involved to get the pool ready to go, it’s safe to say “more than pleased” is an understatement.
“We started getting it ready right after Memorial Day,” Atkins-Riley said. Yesterday was tough. “I got here with other volunteers at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. We cut the grass, cleaned the ditch line, scrubbed bathrooms, and used the weedeater. We weren’t done until 6 p.m. It was a long day.”
The pool is open from 2 p.m. -7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday of every week through August. At times the Board allows small birthday parties and gatherings if the attendance isn’t too large. It cost children $3 to swim in the pool, but many children get the chance to swim for free due to donations from the community. In fact, Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw sponsored the opening day allowing the youth to hop in the pool and keep their money in their wallets and purses for a future day of splashing fun. The cost is $5 for adults to get in the water.
Atkins-Riley said the Board and community will sometimes grill hotdogs for the youth. It’s all about having fun for the kids. As the summer temperatures increase, it’s also a way for the kids to take a trip to 800 Halifax St. to keep cool in the pool.
