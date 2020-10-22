The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville is on a mission to boost its membership and assist the Samaritan Kitchen through its No Joiner’s Fee Food Drive throughout October. Here is how it works. Bring a non-perishable food donation for the Samaritan Kitchen to the YMCA, and the joiner-fee gets dismissed.
“That could be a savings of up to $75,” YMCA Membership and Marketing Director Amy Owen said. “Weekly wellness coaching for up to 12 weeks and group exercise classes are included in a membership, as well as an indoor track and pickleball. Child care is also available.”
The Samaritan Kitchen serves more than 20,000 meals in the community annually. The kitchen is one facet of Samaritan Helping Hands.
In the mid-1990s, Jack Fox, former owner of Fox Bakery, gave the Samaritan two buildings on East Atlantic St. The Samaritan Board voted to convert the old bakery into a thrift store and made an adjoining building storage space. The thrift store was moved to the newly renovated facility. The renovation of the Main St. site followed.
The group is known for its soup kitchen, which opened in 1999. The group sponsors an annual Christmas Turkey lunch, but it’s open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
When Rev. Charles Moore retired as pastor of Warfield Baptist Church in 1992, he did not withdraw from serving others.
Moore is the Samaritan president and was instrumental in the Samaritan Helping Hands growth in the community.
Samaritan Helping Hands relies on donations from members in the community and revenue raised in the thrift store. The Family YMCA of Emporia, another Christian non-profit organization, is doing its part with its food drive throughout the month. Donations to Samaritan go through the store on East Atlantic St.
Another way to help Samaritan in October is through the No-Joiners Fee campaign. It’s an effort to grow the YMCA membership and support the Samaritan Helping Hands organization with donations of non-perishable food items to the Samaritan Kitchen.
Donate your non-perishable food item at the YMCA at 212 Weaver Ave. For more information on the No-Joiner Fee Campaign, call the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville at 434-348-9622.
