Jackson-Feild is pleased to announce that the following officers have been re-elected to serve two-year terms: T. Darnley Adamson, III, Robert B. Wynne – Co Chairs, William H. Poarch- Vice-Chair, Beverley A. Coleman- Secretary, and John Mason Antrim – Treasurer.
Adamson, Co-Chair, is the owner of Green Solutions Virginia and has extensive experience in the insurance and real estate fields. Wynne, Co-Chair, is an associate with McGuire Woods in the employee benefits and executive compensation group. Poarch, Vice-Chair, is a retired Navy aviator and airline pilot. Coleman, Secretary, is retired after a career business development at the state and local government levels. Antrim, Treasurer, is newly elected to the Board. He is the retired President, CEO and COO of the Middleburg Financial and Trust Company.
Re-elected to serve two-year terms were Steven Riethmiller, a retired Virginia Military Institute professor of chemistry; Anne W. Hill, an attorney with Minnesota Lawyers Mutual Insurance Company; and Leslie W. Rose, III, a physician with James River Primary Care in Richmond.
Jackson-Feild is pleased to continue its relationship with the re-elected members, and welcomes Mr. Antrim as a new member of the board.
Jackson-Feild looks forward to their leadership and support as it continues its mission to provide high quality evidence-based psychiatric, residential, educational and recovery treatment services for children who suffer from severe emotional trauma and mental illness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.