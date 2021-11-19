WASHINGTON D.C. — In honor of Veterans Day, Rep. Donald McEachin (VA-4) announced the recipient of the 2021 Virginia’s Fourth District Veteran of the Year award is awarded to Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Reynolds of Richmond, Virginia.
Reynolds served the nation for over two decades in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. He continued to serve others after completing military service, through civilian employment, volunteer work for our displaced veteran populations. He also has membership in the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.
“Lt. Col. Reynolds is an impactful, contributing member of our great community and a deserving recipient for this year’s award. It was a pleasure speaking with him today, and I thank him for his continued service.” said McEachin.
Tax credit data
McEachin recently announced a new report from the Joint Economic Committee estimating that 84,000 Child Tax Credit monthly tax cuts were sent to families in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District in October. A total of $36.4 million in tax cuts went back in the pockets of hardworking VA-04 families.
Statewide, 937,000 monthly tax cuts went to families in October for a total of $391.9 million. The average tax cut was $418.
Nationwide, the Joint Economic Committee estimates the Child Tax Credit tax cuts are pumping $19.3 billion into local economies each month, supporting local jobs and businesses.
“The expanded Child Tax Credit has already made a significant difference for thousands of children in Virginia’s Fourth,” said McEachin. “Thanks to House Democrats’ efforts on the American Rescue Plan, the Child Tax Credit has been making a meaningful impact in Americans’ lives. Since July, the tax credit has provided an immediate boost to Virginian families to meet the needs of their household. It has helped cover child care, put gas in the car to get work, put food on the table, cover school expenses, spend money at our local businesses, and continue to grow our economies while building better lives for families and children.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.