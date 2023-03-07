Basketball on fire
alphaspirit - stock.adobe.com

Beginning Tuesday, March 7, the men’s ACC Conference Tournament makes its triumphant return to Greensboro. 

It was 2015 the last time Greensboro hosted an unencumbered, full-capacity version of the ACC Tournament. The 2020 tournament in Greensboro that was canceled midway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the 2021 rendition of the storied event was once again held in Greensboro, capacity restrictions and notable withdrawals (Duke, Virginia) made the event feel anything but normal. 