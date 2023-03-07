Beginning Tuesday, March 7, the men’s ACC Conference Tournament makes its triumphant return to Greensboro.
It was 2015 the last time Greensboro hosted an unencumbered, full-capacity version of the ACC Tournament. The 2020 tournament in Greensboro that was canceled midway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the 2021 rendition of the storied event was once again held in Greensboro, capacity restrictions and notable withdrawals (Duke, Virginia) made the event feel anything but normal.
Heading into tournament play this season, much of the discussion surrounding ACC basketball has been about general underperformance—there is no clear alpha team to watch out for. With a 15-5 record, Miami has earned the top seed in the tournament, edging out Virginia (also 15-5) by virtue of a head-to-head win. Other teams earning the illustrious double-bye into Thursday’s quarterfinal round are Clemson, the No. 3 seed, and the Duke Blue Devils—the No. 4 seed.
Tuesday’s slate includes three games. Each team playing in the tournament’s first round will almost certainly need to run the table in order to clinch an NCAA Tournament berth. While that has never been done in ACC Tournament history, this season’s lack of true top-tier contenders seems to offer a potential opening for one of these upset-minded teams looking to make history.
To the matchups we go.
No. 12 Florida State (9-22, 7-13) vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-14), 2 p.m. EST, ACC Network
After becoming a bona fide ACC heavyweight in the late 2010s, Leonard Hamilton’s group has struggled for two consecutive seasons. This year has been a mighty struggle for the Seminoles, who started out 1-9. The lone highlight for this beleaguered group was a miraculous last second, Matthew Cleveland buzzer beater that propelled the ‘Noles to an 85-84 win over Miami. Florida State hasn’t exactly ridden that momentum into Greensboro, however—the Seminoles finished the season last week with double-digit losses to North Carolina and Virginia Tech.
On the other side of the court, is it possible that 14-17 Georgia Tech has actually overachieved this season? Picked to finish dead-last in the ACC by some prognosticators, Josh Pastner’s Yellow Jackets battled admirably during the regular season. The team won 6 of its final 8 contests, playing some very good basketball down the stretch.
The pick: Georgia Tech 72, Florida State 64
No. 10 Boston College (15-16, 9-11) vs. No. 15 Louisville (4-27, 2-18), 4:30 p.m. EST, ACC Network
Perhaps no ACC team has experienced highs and lows this season quite like Boston College has. The Eagles were on the wrong side of a trio of stunning losses in the fall, dropping games to Maine, New Hampshire, and Tarleton State. On the flip side of things, the Eagles also won games against Virginia and Clemson.
The state of Louisville basketball is nothing short of depressing—NCAA sanctions have taken their toll on the once-proud program. First-year head coach and former Louisville great Kenny Payne will try to salvage some semblance of pride on Tuesday.
The pick: Boston College 70, Louisville 55
No. 11 Virginia Tech (18-13, 8-12) vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (11-20, 3-17), 7 p.m. EST, ACC Network
If you’re eyeing a team that might be able to pull off an unprecedented five-game run through the ACC Tournament, look no further than the Hokies. They did, after all, win last year’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn with an impressive four-day, four-game romp that included victories over Final Four-bound North Carolina and Duke. The memories of last season must feel long ago and far away to this group, however—ranked inside the top 25 for much of the fall, the Hokies have struggled to string together consistent performances.
Only Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim has held a longer head-coaching tenure in the ACC than Notre Dame Coach Mike Brey. This is the 23rd and final season for Brey, and who can blame the guy—the Fighting Irish have struggled mightily in 2022-2023. Look for his squad to put forth a strong effort in order to send their coach off with at least one tournament win prior to his retirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.