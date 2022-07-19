Keedwell Family Limited Partnership, based in Henrico, is moving forward with plans to build a new mixed-use travel plaza at the corner of Otterdam Road and Sussex Drive in Emporia.
The plans for the complex include a fast food restaurant with drive-thru, a truck stop, a gas station with a convenience store, and a motel with 75 rooms. The proposed gas station would feature 16 pumps, with another eight at the proposed truck stop.
The one formality was to rezone the land from A-1 (agricultural) to B-2 (general commercial), which the Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve at its meeting on Tuesday night. The next step is for the county Board of Supervisors to formally approve the project.
“I think it would be a great development for the county of Greensville, and I think, hopefully open the gates for some other development in that area,” said developer Mickey Allen.
As of now, it is unknown which chains will be attached to each of the properties at the travel center, although according to Allen, TravelCenters of America may be attached to the truck stop.
Among the nine members of the Planning Commission, enthusiasm for the project was extremely high, and the decision was practically confirmed even before it came down to a vote. This is largely due to the fact that the facility is technically part of Greensville County and not the city of Emporia, unlike similar travel centers in the area.
“Everybody coming to Greensville County has to spend their hotel dollars in the city of Emporia,” said William Cain, who is also on the Board of Supervisors. “So I’m more than glad to have a hotel in Greensville County.”
The land on which Keedwell plans to build its travel center is across the street from both a Shell station (with a Slip-In convenience store) and an Exxon station (with an attached Chester’s Chicken restaurant).
Purdy Solar was also supposed to present its application for a utility scale solar project at Tuesday’s meeting, but pulled out for unknown reasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.