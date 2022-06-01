Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen has announced that it will no longer be able to provide doughnuts to their customers indefinitely, via a Facebook post on Friday, May 27.
The post read, “It is with deep regret that we need to inform you, our dear customers, that some things happened this past weekend that were out of our control and with us going out of the country we don't have time to resolve them and be able to reopen and make donuts. This is an announcement that we will be closed indefinitely. We don't know what the future holds for Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen, but we will definitely look at it in the future. We love you guys and have enjoyed serving you our special donuts. We wish each one of you the best.”
Back in March, Mrs. Yoder’s announced that they would not be making donuts until further notice, citing issues with current management as the reason for their closure, the business made and updated post stating that it was in the process of being sold, which started back in October of 2021.
In early May, Mrs. Yoder’s made another Facebook post saying that they were making progress and that a soft opening was in the making for May 14. On May 13, another Facebook post was made saying, “We are waiting on some permits so that we can continue. We will keep you updated as we go along. Thanks for your patience.” But on Friday, May 27, Ms. Yoder’s donut lovers were hit with a heartbreaking announcement via Facebook once again.
In the first part of 2017 the current owners (Lucas Miller, and brother-in-law, Samuel Amaya) returned to the area from a church mission in the country of Nicaragua. “We have been called to serve once again in Nicaragua under the mission group Christian Aid Ministries, based out of Berlin, Ohio.”, Lucas says. Lucas and his family have plans to be the administrators for a Pastors Discipleship Center in the outskirts of the capital, Managua, leaving the end of June 2022. Samuel and his family plan to be the administrator of a clinic in northern part of Nicaragua, that is also supported by Christian Aid Ministries. Their plans are to leave the latter part of May 2022.
Earlier in the year they stated, “In the process of making these plans, we felt it would be good to be able to continue serving you the fresh donuts you know and love. In looking at this we had to make the decision to sell the business to someone that would have a passion to continue making this tasty treat. So, in October of 2021 we started the process of selling the business. We had a family that was interested in acquiring the business and continuing the tradition. It has been a lengthy process to try and get this switched over and now due to some conflict in their family they have returned the business back to us. So now we are in the process of deciding what our next step should be.”
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen has always been a family run business. In 2011 the Yoder family moved into the Dinwiddie County area to start a new outreach of their parent church in Madison County, Virginia. The donut business began as a way of providing an income for themselves and to provide work for the youth of their church, as well as to help sponsor other mission projects. While we all hate to see Mrs. Yoder’s go, we must continue to wish them well, and appreciate that they are making the best decision for the Yoder’s family.
