While the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine brings hope for improved physical health, the lingering effects of a nearly yearlong pandemic may remain an ongoing threat to mental health.
“The physical aspects of the pandemic are really visible,” Lisa Carlson, the immediate past president of the American Public Health Association and an executive administrator at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, said in a CNN interview. “We have supply shortages and economic stress, fear of illness, all of our disrupted routines, but there’s a real grief in all of that.
“We don’t have a vaccine for our mental health like we do for our physical health.”
Doctors, counselors and mental health professionals have noted the negative effects of the ongoing pandemic in their patients.
“I have observed that the level of frequency and intensity of anxiety and depression increased during this pandemic,” said Shameka Wyche, MS, LMHP-R, a licensed professional counselor who is opening a private practice in Emporia in February. “Normal things such as coughing and/or sneezing causes worry and stress. Stresses related to fear of catching and passing COVID-19 to loved ones who may be vulnerable due to predisposed health issues.”
For those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, any pre-existing mental health issues can be exacerbated by the illness. “Symptoms and issues related to anxiety, depression, family discord, alcohol and drug use may increase as it relates to the intensity and frequency of occurrence,” Wyche said.
Even for those who have not contracted the virus, the overall atmosphere of fear and anxiety can lead to symptoms and behaviors that had not been experienced before.
“Something to pay attention to is ‘panic response,” Wyche said. “During the start of the pandemic, we all noticed an increase in buying items such as toilet paper. That behavior can be considered a “panic response” due to an increase of symptoms related to fear and anxiety of the unknown and an effort to create some form of safety blanket.”
Friends and family members should monitor one another for other warning signs of trouble, such as depressed moods, lack of interest in usual activities, difficulties with sleeping too little or too much, excessive eating or lack of eating, feelings of worthlessness or thoughts of death and suicide.
Catching these changes can be made more difficult by the physical distancing being practiced to slow the virus spread.
“Isolation can impact their mental health by taking away some of their outlets, coping skills and self-care strategies,” Wyche said. “Isolation with family members also can bring about discord and difficulty getting along. Work and school may have been an outlet [and a source of] social support from friends, which is important to mental health.
“The school setting also assisted children with a structured environment and helped limit screen time such as video games, TV and cell phone usage, which when used excessively can trigger and increase symptoms of anxiety.”
Wyche recommends a variety of strategies to guard against those issues:
Learn to recognize what depression and anxiety might look like.
Reach out to professionals who are qualified to assist with those problems.
Engage in self-care strategies that are available, such as an enjoyable hobby, art, reading, exercise, journaling, healthy diet, relaxation techniques and talking with loved ones.
Talk to your family doctor about your mental health as well as physical issues.
One result of the pandemic has been a rise in telephone and online health services, including therapy. Locally, there are several resources available to help:
Call 911 if someone is exhibiting serious symptoms that could lead to harm of oneself or others.
District 19 Community Service Board has a 24-hour crisis line: (804) 862-8000 or toll-free (866) 365-2130.
Emporia-area 24-hour crisis line: (434) 634-2020
psychologytoday.com provides an easy-to-search directory of qualified mental-health providers that can be searched by therapy types, insurance and location.
