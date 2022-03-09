Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after allegations of inappropriate behavior while off duty.
An email sent by Colonial Heights City Manager Douglas Smith to all city department heads mentioned that Faries had been place on administrative leave by the city for undisclosed reasons.
Faries has been with the Colonial Heights Police department since 1989. Major Rob Ruxer has been appointed acting chief until this matter is resolve.
Faries could not be reached for comment. Colonial Heights Mayor Greg Kochuba stated that this is a personal matter and also declined comment.
