WASHINGTON, DC — Amidst a historic nationwide commercial truck driver shortage, a Virginia job training and reskilling nonprofit has stepped up to address the crisis. Earlier this month, the Virginia Ready Initiative (VA Ready) (vaready.org), in partnership with the Virginia Trucking Association (VTA), announced a new program to get more Commonwealth residents trained and employed as truck drivers.
According to The American Trucking Association (ATA), the industry today is operating with 80,000 less drivers, a historic shortage that could double by 2030. As supply chain issues continue to cause ripple effects throughout the American economy, new federal, state and public-private efforts are underway to get more truck drivers behind the wheel and back out on the road to deliver goods to supermarkets, retail stores and other businesses.
The VA Ready/VTA program pairs Virginia residents who complete the training necessary to receive their CDL with various openings for drivers that VTA has throughout the state. One primary goal of the VA Ready partnership with VTA is to staff 100 new drivers within the first 100 days of 2022. The training is taking place at various Virginia community colleges.
“VA Ready has over 700 qualified men and women out there of all ages, ethnicities, and educational backgrounds who have or are working toward their CDL,” said Taylor Beck, Manager of Partnerships for the Virginia Ready Initiative. “This new partnership is already shaping up to be great for Virginia residents and for the Virginia economy. We’re confident we can place our Scholars into jobs with their members and support the hiring needs of the trucking industry.”
While low or unfair pay has been cited as part of the trucking industry’s higher than average job turnover rate, this shortage has led to a notable increase in the compensation that an average truck driver can command. The average truck driver’s salary in 2020 was $47,130, but some certified drivers are now being offered hourly wages equaling close to six figures annually due to the tight market. Hiring managers are hopeful that this rise in compensation, along with other benefits, may make truck driving a more attractive job prospect.
“Trucking may be new to a lot of people,” said Ward Best, Chairman of VTA, “But we want to show our communities that [truck driving] not only provides a commercial service that benefits everyone, but can also be a lucrative career move.”
ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said another challenge facing the trucking industry is replacing an aging workforce.
“Companies are doing more and more to address some of the structural lifestyle issues that have traditionally been a challenge for truck drivers. So by finding ways to let younger people enter the industry like the Drive-SAFE Act, reaching out to women and minorities, will open this career path – one of the few with a path to a middle class lifestyle that doesn’t require a college degree – we can put a significant dent in the shortage,” said Costello in an October association press release.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced a new apprenticeship pilot program to allow persons, ages 18-20, “to operate commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) in interstate commerce.”
Founded by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and his wife, Suzanne, in June 2020 in response to the economic and employment hardships caused by COVID-19, VA Ready works to reskill Virginians to help them qualify for in-demand positions.
Virginians interested in the truck driving training and employment program can learn more about how to apply at www.vaready.org.
