HOPEWELL — Virginia schools took a breath of fresh air Monday. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Virginia would invest $500 million to improve ventilation and air quality in public schools to complete nearly all currently planned HVAC projects.
Half of the funds -- $250 million – will come from federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, and will be matched 1:1 by local ARP or other relief funding. Ventilation systems clean and disperse air, decreasing the risk of various illnesses, including COVID-19.
Northam made the announcement Monday at Hopewell High School, joining school officials in celebrating the launch of their year-round school initiative.
“Air quality is a key part of maintaining safe and healthy learning environments for our students across the Commonwealth,” Northam said. “This investment will help families, educators, and students feel more confident about the quality of the air they breathe as we return to in-person learning five days a week this fall.”
The Virginia Department of Education analyzed 117 Capital Improvement Plans (CIPs) from Virginia school divisions in a recent report to the Commission on School Construction and Modernization. After new buildings and renovations to current facilities, school divisions most frequently planned for HVAC repair and replacement projects; a total of 463 projects amounting to $623 million. Northam’s investment will secure the completion of nearly all of these projects.
“This funding is incredibly important for schools across the Commonwealth in dire need of upgrading their ventilation systems,” said Senator Louise Lucas, Chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee. “I’m proud we can provide this necessary support on behalf of teachers, staff, students, and communities.”
Funds will be allocated to school divisions based on their average daily membership. Each division will receive a minimum of $200,000. Funds will be granted as reimbursements to divisions completing HVAC projects.
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools have recognized the need to improve their air quality and HVAC systems,” said Delegate Roslyn Tyler, Chair of the House Education Committee. “Now more than ever, this funding is critical to ensuring we provide a safe and supportive learning environment to students in Virginia schools.”
Locally, schools in the Greensville County Public School division are in need of such repairs. In Dec. 2020, during a review of the Capital Improvement Plan for FY 22, the Greensville County School Board heard requests for a new HVAC system at Greensville County High School, replacement of two roof top HVAC units at Belfield Elementary School as well as replacement of the roof top unit at the School Board office.
