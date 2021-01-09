Donations from the Emporia-Greensville community allowed the Independent-Messenger and Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services to distribute Christmas gifts for approximately 200 children in the Emporia-Greensville community.
It was all part of the Christmas Happiness Fund Project founded by former editor of the Independent-Messenger and Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services Director Judy English in 1976.
The toy drive has been hosted annually since its inception. Approximately $11,000 was contributed to fund to bring Christmas joy to children in the Emporia-Greensville community.
Here are the final donations to the 2020 Christmas Happiness Fund:
$100 from anonymous in memory of Dr. John S. Prince and in honor of Grant, Charlotte, William and Hannah;
$50 from anonymous;
$100 from Charles and Betty Draper in memory of Josy Moore;
$45 from Greensville County Schools employees.
