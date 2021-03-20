WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two new pieces of legislation – the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act and the Hotspots and Online Technology and Services Procurement for our Tribes and States (HOTSPOTS) Act – were introduced to the U.S. Senate Friday. The two bills, introduced by Virginia Sen. Mark Warner would increase access to broadband Internet in underserved communities in Virginia and across the nation.
Warner introduced the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). The bill would allocate $94 billion towards building high-speed broadband infrastructure in underserved communities. It would encourage universal broadband access, while allowing for affordable Internet rates.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that broadband is a necessity – not a luxury,” Warner said in a statement. “For too many Americans, lack of access to affordable high-speed Internet is the barrier to being able to connect with health care providers online, participate in distance learning, or work safely from home. In the Commonwealth alone, more than 700,000 Virginians lack access to broadband. That’s why I’m proud to introduce these two bills to invest in broadband infrastructure and make it easier for states, tribes, and territories to quickly expand Internet connectivity in rural and underserved communities.”
While the bill features a significant number of avenues through which funds will be spent, key items include $80 billion devoted specifically to installing high-speed broadband infrastructure nationwide. The bill also includes $2 billion to enable students without Internet at home to participate in virtual learning.
The legislation would also authorize funding for Wi-Fi on school buses for students in rural areas where longer bus rides are more common.
Warner also introduced the HOTSPOTS Act, along with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Susan Collins (R-ME). The legislation would help libraries in rural areas to provide broadband hotspots to their communities. It would also create a two-year, $200 million hotspot pilot program to allow states, tribes and territories to purchase and distribute Internet-connected devices to libraries in low-income and rural areas.
Under the HOTSPOTS Act, hotspots and other signal-boosting devices would be treated the same as any other items in a library’s inventory.
Citizens will be able to check them out and return them within a given period of time. Libraries will be able to monitor the devices’ location and usage.
