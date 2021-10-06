Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge W. Edward Tomko. III received the assistance he was seeking on behalf of the three judges of the court. The Greensville County Board of Supervisors and Emporia City Council agreed to contribute $5,600 annually to help fill a law clerk position.
“It is becoming increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to attract applicants to the law clerk position at the current salary of $45,000 - a salary well below the starting salary for entry-level Commonwealth Attorneys and public defenders,” Tomko wrote in a letter to Greensville County Administrator Dr. Charlette Woolridge and Emporia City Manager William Johnson. “I would note that most applicants, burdened with student loans, cannot afford to accept a position making what we currently offer. In fact, we have advertised for three months at various law schools without receiving a single application.”
The Sixth Judicial Circuit Court covers Emporia-Greensville, Brunswick County, Prince George County, Sussex County, Surry County, and the City of Hopewell.
Tomko said the seven jurisdictions traditionally contribute to staff salaries except for law clerk. The City of Hopewell and Prince George County have contributed revenue for the position. The City of Emporia and Greensville County agreed to assist in funding for a law clerk.
“Having a law clerk is so invaluable to the Court and to the administration of justice, that many circuits fund a law clerk position for each circuit judge,” Tomko wrote. “Although the law clerk takes on myriad responsibilities, the position focuses on legal research and writing, increasing the Court’s efficiency.
Now that Emporia and Greensville County is on board with contributing financially to the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, the Court, will advertise a salary of $57,000 and an additional $200 a month for mileage reimbursement.
In other action:
The Emporia City Council approved a resolution for the City Manager to enter lease purchasing finance agreements to finance four police vehicles, one crew cab pickup, two sport utility vehicles, and five pickup trucks.
The City solicited proposals from all the local banking institutions and financing companies. BCICapital, Inc. offered the lowest interest rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.