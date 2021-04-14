The Jessica A. Moore Center’s Easter celebration on April 3 went along quite “hoppily” this year in spite of covid restrictions, according to Executive Director Dr. Phyllis Tolliver as she declared the Old-Fashioned Easter theme introduced for this fourth annual event quite a hit!
“I was so pleased that so many came out for the day in spite of COVID,” Tolliver said, “And I think the parents enjoyed the Hippity Hop trail even more than the kids! They said they wanted us to do that again next year!”
The Hippity Hop trail was one of the Center’s creative adjustments from their usual methods of handling their Easter celebration to deal with social distancing requirement for the smallest participants. The front lawn was divided into sections with adjoining trails decorated for the holiday and roped off with eggs grouped by colors. Children aged one through five could pick a color and then follow a trail and pick up one egg in their color at each stop along the way, thus avoiding any of the little ones re-touching eggs handled by others.
“It went very well!” Tolliver exclaimed afterwards. “Everybody had fun and the kids got to learn about colors! It was so nice to see the discipline – they really did only pick the eggs of their colors! At the end of the day, we took the extras and gave them to the kids so they’d have all different color ones in their baskets.”
Laughing, she continued, “We had big ole’ multicolor suckers stuck in the ground as part of the trail decorations, so it looked really cute. I looked up and saw one child picking one of those suckers up with her eggs, and another child saw that and picked her one, too! We did say only get eggs in your color, but we didn’t say only get eggs, and the suckers had all the colors in them. I was outsmarted by a four-year-old!”
One of the most popular parts of the day, she said, was playing Simon Says as part of the old-fashioned Easter theme.
“All the kids know and love my sister, Mrs. G.” she revealed, “and she led the Simon Says game. They also knew there would be prizes – two bikes – one for a boy and one for a girl – for the winners. Well, the kids really wanted to win those two bikes and really pulled out the stops! They were so excited to win those bicycles, and it was so much fun to see them playing old-fashioned games and having fun without being attached to an electronic device – just relaxing and laughing and getting mental and physical exercise. It was a day full of learning as well as fun.”
Admitting that all of the planning and setting things up in preparation for the day was pretty tiring, Tolliver insisted that it was well worth it.
“I just appreciated everyone for coming out to play and to help make the day a success,” she said, “because without them we can do nothing. We had board members here from all over, too, with their kids and grandkids. They came from Dinwiddie, Prince George, Richmond, Hopewell – and it was so nice to have them out playing – even socially distanced – with our local kids as well. I loved having a mixture of kids from all over that came together. When I was growing up it was always nice to meet a new, smiling face. I was really happy to be able to have that for our children now, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.