The Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services is soliciting your assistance this holiday season. Each year, Greensville Emporia DSS partners with the Salvation Army to raise funds to support the agency’s emergency assistance program. Funds raised through the red kettle campaign are used to assist citizens in the Greensville Emporia community with emergency lodging, transportation, medicine, food, and other crisis situations.
This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department will not conduct in person bell ringing, instead donations will be collected on line.
If you are interested in contributing to this very worthy cause, please click on the link below. Over 90% of the funds collected stay right here in the Greensville/Emporia area.
To donate, go to https://give.virginiasalvationarmy.org/greensvilleemporia
