LAWRENCEVILLE – At the July meeting the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors recognized Wendy F. Wright, Executive Director, Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, and wished her well in retirement.
According to information provided by County Administrator Leslie Weddington, Wendy is a life-long resident of Brunswick County where she enjoys life on the family farm where she has lived since birth.
After graduating in 1978 from Brunswick Academy, Wendy began a 44-year career of working with and for the people of Brunswick County. She spent 30 years, from 1978 to 2008, immersed in the world of consumer finance where she had the honor of assisting, in some cases, up to 3 generations within the same family within those 30 years.
In 2010, Wendy transitioned to a new career as Director of the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce. This role allowed her the privilege of continuing to serve both the business community and the citizens of the County. For 12 years she has strived to live up to the Chamber’s mission of making Brunswick County a better place in which to live, conduct our businesses and raise our families.
Over the course of the last 12 years, Wendy has worked with multiple groups and organizations as well as produced many events on behalf of the Chamber and our community: the Brunswick Health Ambassadors, Brunswick County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Economic Development Authority for the Town of Lawrenceville, Economic Development Coordinating Council, CTE Advisory Council, ACT Certified Workforce Community, Go Virginia, Remote Area Medical, Dental and Vision Clinic, Elm Acres, Taste of Brunswick Festival, Christmas and Halloween Parades, Breakfast with Santa, Career Day, Spring Festivals, Jazz on the Square Festival, Brunswick County’s 300th Anniversary, and Stew Day at the Capitol in Richmond, Virginia.
