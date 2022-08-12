Wendy F. Wright, Executive Director, Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, recently retired to take a new position in Greensville County. The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors recognized Wright at the July meeting and thanked her for her service to the citizens of Brunswick County. Supervisor Welton Tyler – Chair, presented Wright with a plaque. Supervisor John Zubrod, left, Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, County Administrator Leslie Weddington and Assistant County Administrator Keli Reekes joined in the presentation. Dr. Harris said she had enjoyed working with Wendy and said she would miss her. She said she was excited about the new step Wendy was taking.