The Hopewell Police Department investigation of a shooting that resulted in the death of 8-year-old girl, P’Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore continues.
On Friday, Dec. 30, at about 2:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Freeman St. for a reported shooting. Officers discovered Moore with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. Moore was transported to TriCities Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Moore was reportedly playing in the front yard of the house when the suspect in a vehicle turned onto Freeman St., slowed down, and fired a single shot, according to Hopewell's Chief of Police A.J. Starke. Witnesses told authorities that they saw a light-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows driving through the area at the time of the shooting. Police believe the vehicle may be related to the homicide, but a motive is unknown at this time. The shooting that killed Moore was just a few blocks away from three others that occurred all just days prior. Moore was killed just days before her birthday. She would have turned 9-years-old on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Members of the Hopewell community gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of P’Aris on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Numerous speakers called for an end to the current spike in gun violence in Hopewell.
Hopewell business owner Tavorise Marks stated, "If the loss of a kid cannot ignite the fire in the community to stand for justice, then I don't know what can. "This must serve as the catalyst for the change the city needs to see."
When Marks said he would offer a $500 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect, someone in the audience responded by saying they would match that sum. As more matches continued to be made, the reward fund eventually reached $4,000.
“Somebody has got to have a heart and turn themselves in.”, Moore’s mother Brionna Taylor said.
The motived for the shooting has not yet been revealed, and the type of weapon used has not been made public. An investigation into Moore’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.
