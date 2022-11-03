October — and along with it, Domestic Violence Awareness Month — came to a close. All month long in October, Emporia’s own Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU) hosted a variety of events in both Greensville and Brunswick County, including a candlelight vigil and a charity walk.
Fittingly, just in time for the start of the World Series, the FVSAU wrapped up October with a fundraising softball tournament, held Saturday at the EGRA’s Meherrin River Park.
Four teams entered the double-elimination tournament, all of whom were co-ed. In the first game, a team captained by Kendall Wright took on the Young Guns, captained and coached by Mallory Thomas.
In the second game, the TopHand Swamp Things, captained by Nick Temple, took on BottomShelf, captained by Keith Clements.
“A bunch of my friends are out here, and I just wanted to have fun and support a good cause,” said local softball player and Boy Scout Wyatt Roach, who played for the Young Guns team.
In keeping with the theme of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, there were certain restrictions on rosters. Not only were all four teams co-ed, but each team required a minimum of five female players and had to put at least four female players on the field at the same time.
Each team paid $75 to enter the tournament. In addition to the softball, fans could engage in corn hole and get their faces painted, all of which also raised money for the FVSAU’s efforts.
At first, the FVSAU also planned to charge $5 for each car that entered the facility, but those plans were nixed at the last minute.
