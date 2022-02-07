RICHMOND — Virginia State House Delegate Otto Wachsmann-R, 75th, and leaders of Emporia, Greensville County, and surrounding localities expressed concerns with ongoing efforts to battle COVID-19 during a recent meeting in Richmond with John Littel, Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Colin Greene, Virginia’s Health Commissioner.
The City of Emporia’s high comorbidity and COVID-related death rate is a topic of deep concern. Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Michael Rae said the leaders discussed the overall health status in the Crater Health District. Problems brought to Littel and Greene include a lack of proper and appropriate resourcing to combat COVID-19. The group seeks answers to the shortage of COVID home test kits in the district.
The pandemic is constantly changing, with new variants of the virus emerging as time goes on.
“Delegate Wachsmann made it clear that he intends to do whatever it takes to ensure the 75th District gets every available resource available to combat COVID-19,” Rae said. “Both Secretary Littel and Commissioner Greene are eager to move forward in their duties to ensure Virginia has every resource available to combat COVID 19.”
According to the Virginia Department of Health, Emporia and Greensville County account for 76 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic swept through Virginia in March 2020. Emporia’s average of 898 COVID-related deaths per 100,000 is topped in the commonwealth only by the 1,105 rates in Galax.
Rae and City Manager William Johnson represented Emporia. Greensville County Solid Waste and Transportation Director Lynn Parker attended the gathering for Greensville County. Sussex County Emergency Services Coordinator Reid Foster took part in the meeting via telephone. Rae said the meeting was productive.
“The next step is how we move forward using lessons learned during the pandemic,” Rae said.
