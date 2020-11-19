The Meherrin Ruritan Club hosted its wildly successful “fish fry” on Friday evening, serving almost 700 meals to members of the community. Meals included two pieces of fried catfish, baked beans, coleslaw and hushpuppies. Each plate cost $8.
Earlier in the day, meals were provided to health care workers are Southern Virginia Medical Center – a tradition that members of the Ruritan Club are very proud of.
Bobby Wrenn, a former governor of the club, said the group served 600 plates at their last event in October. The club had not been able to hold its usual events since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but had been offering spaghetti dinners and other alternatives in place of the fish fry.
Members of the Ruritan Club work hard all week to prepare for the event on Friday. Early in the week, they thaw the shipments of Vietnamese Swai catfish. One member said Swai catfish are the best variety for frying.
On Fridays, the cooking begins early in the morning with 36 gallons of baked beans stewing over a low flame.
A whole team of members is used to bread, transport and fry the catfish filets. Other volunteers work tirelessly to put the beans and coleslaw into individual cups and package the meals together for customers in the evening.
Meals were distributed by drive-thru and take-out only for the safety of the volunteers and customers.
