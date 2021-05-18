VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – The national gas price average is the most expensive in six years at $3.04. Gas prices were expected to flirt with $3/gallon leading up to Memorial Day weekend, but last week’s shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline caused prices to spike weeks ahead of the holiday.
On the week, the national average jumped eight cents. States like Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, where the gasoline supply was strained due to the pipeline shutdown, saw prices jump as much as 21 cents in matter of days. In Virginia, drivers saw prices rise 18 cents during the week. With the pipeline back in operation and supply being restored, gas prices in these states and the national average have stabilized since the end of last week.
“The Southeast will continue to experience tight supply this week as terminals and gas stations are refueled,” said Holly Dalby, AAA spokesperson. “Over the weekend, gas prices started to stabilize, but are expected to fluctuate in the lead up to Memorial Day weekend.”
Local Stats
The average pump price in Virginia sits at $2.94, which is 18 cents higher than last week and 24 cents higher than a month ago. Locally in Hampton Roads, the price is $2.88. This is 15 cents more than a week ago and 22 cents higher than a month ago.
