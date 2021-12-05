CLIFTON FORGE—The Virginia Opry’s “Country Christmas Show” will feature Nashville Recording Artist Keith Bryant as the headliner at The Historic Masonic Theatre on Sat., Dec. 11, at 7:00 p.m.
Crimson River, a five-piece Christian country band based in the Alleghany Highlands, will open the show with Glen Shelton, a vocalist and award-winning songwriter from Madison Heights, serving as emcee.
Bryant, has recorded four independent studio albums, “The Secret of Life,” “Welcome to Love,””Ridin’ with the Legend” and “Live It Slow.” “Ridin’ with the Legend,” the title track that is a tribute to Dale Earnhardt who was a champion NASCAR driver who was killed in a crash in 2001, charted on “Billboard Hot County Songs.”
Co-writer of “Ridin’ with the Legend,” Bryant the song he co-wrote and recorded become a hit that peaked at 47 after 15 weeks on the chart. The song about Earnhardt has become a favorite with NASCAR fans, and the story-song tells about the champion driver picking up a hitchhiker.
A Virginian by birth, Bryant resides in Rockbridge County, and by the age of 15, he had formed his own gospel band while playing in other local bands.
Before he tuned 20, Bryant won the East Coast Country Music Championship for best male vocalist. Then he formed a band he named Ironhorse, a band that can be viewed with Bryant performing on You-Tube.
Robert K. Oermann of “Music Row” magazine gave “The Secret of Life” a favorable review, and the magazine awarded the album its Discovery Award.
Bryant, a multi-instrumentalist, signed with Lofton Creek Records that released his “Ridin’ with the Legend” album. Also, a music video was produced, and it was aired on CMT and GAC.
The fourth album was produced by S&S Mack label, and it included five singles.
The Virginia Opry has showcased Bryant who is a current member. The Virginia Opry was designated as the Commonwealth of Virginia’s official Opry via “Senate Bill 283” that Governor Ralph S. Northam signed on March 31, 2020.
Shelton, one of 43 current members of The Virginia Opry, has opened as a vocalist for more than 40 nationally prominent acts, and he performs with his band at the River Rock Amphitheater at the Jackson River Complex each year for the Covington Recreation Department’s “Summer Concert Series.” He is also an award winning Christian Country songwriter.
Crimson River, one of nine of The Virginia Opry’s bands, was the headliner in the “Country Christmas Show” produced by Appalfolks of America Assoc. at The Historic Masonic Theatre in 2020, a show streamed live on “Facebook” without an audience in the theatre.
M. Ray Allen, director of The Virginia Opry and founder of Appalfolks, said, “Our Christmas show is loaded with talent, and there will be a pleasing mix of traditional country music with Christmas music.”
Tickets can be reserved by going online at www.historicmasonictheatre.com or by calling The Historic Masonic Theatre at (540) 862-5655. Ticket prices range between $15 and $35 depending upon seating locations.
Allen concluded, “Last year due to the pandemic, The Virginia Opry was limited to performing only two shows, but by the end of this year performing as Virginia’s official Opry, we will have completed four to get back to our quarterly performance schedule that we hope to double in 2022.”
