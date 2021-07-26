There is a new twist to Sunday’s 2021 Greensville-Southampton Hokie Club and Alumni Chapter Moses Clements Scholarship Dinner. Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier will be on hand. She will present the $500 scholarships to five Virginia Tech-bound students. The scholarship winners are Makayla Bryant, Alexis Clapp, Madison Coker, Hunter Rountree and Josh Williams.
Of course, Virginia Tech football Hall of Famer Mike Burnop returns as the guest speaker to discuss the upcoming 2021 season. five Virginia Tech-bound students will be awarded $500 scholarships.
The event begins at 5 p.m. happy hour at the Golden Leaf Commons, 1300 Greensville County Circle.
The happy hour will be joyous for a fan in the silent auction that successfully bids during the silent auction for the four tickets and parking pass for the Hokies’ home game against Notre Dame. A 6 p.m. steak dinner followed by the presentation of scholarships. Burnop, the radio color man for Virginia Tech Football, wraps up the evening with his take on the 2021 season.
The tickets for the steak dinner are $30.
For those interested in attending the dinner, contact Matthew Lynch at MJL21522@vt.edu and send in your check and reservation to P.O. Box 741, Emporia, VA, 23847 on or before noon on July 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.