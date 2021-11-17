Most adults need to eat 2-3 cups of vegetables every day. But less than 1 in 10 Americans actually do this. Cost, access, and lack of time are common reasons people don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables. But it’s possible to get more veggies on your plate without too much work or cost. Check out these cooking hacks to help your family eat more vegetables every day.
Double Up On Veggies: This is one of the simplest ways to get more vegetables. Simply add double the amount of vegetables in your recipe. If the recipe calls for 1 pepper, use 2. It doesn’t take much extra time prep them since you’re already washing, peeling, and/or chopping them. Unless you’re baking, it’s not going to affect how the recipe turns out. You’ll just get more vegetables in a recipe you already enjoy. And not only does this increase your vegetables, it also helps increase the nutrient density of your meal. Meaning you get more nutrients and less calories in each bite.
Meal Prep Veggies: Ask anyone how to eat more veggies and one of the most common answers is to eat a salad. And that’s because it works! Making a large salad to eat with several meals is a convenient way to eat more vegetables. Try salads made with kale, spinach and romaine lettuces for a healthier crunch and kick.
Salads aren’t the only meal prep vegetables you can make in bulk. Bake a batch of white or sweet potatoes to eat with your meals. You can also roast a large batch of your favorite veggies to have with your meals, too. Here’s a recipe for Roasted Root Vegetables for inspiration.
Fast Veggies from the Freezer: I love using frozen veggies. They’re already prepped and ready to use straight from the freezer. Toss in a bag of frozen peas or broccoli when cooking pasta dishes. Microwave a bag of green beans or cauliflower and serve with a drizzle of olive oil and your favorite seasonings. Use vegetable blends, like pepper and onion mix or mixed vegetables, in soups or casseroles.
Sneaky Veggies: Use shredded or pureed vegetables in recipes that don’t usually have vegetables. This helps stretch more expensive ingredients further and may help a pickier eater finally enjoy a green veggie. Meatloaf is a great recipe to add extra veggies and it keeps the meatloaf moist. Shredded carrots or zucchini, diced onions or peppers, or corn are all great additions to meatloaf. Use pumpkin puree in place of oil in muffins or quick breads. Use mashed potatoes instead of cream in soups. Get creative.
What other hacks can you think of to vary your veggies and get 2-3 cups a day?
http://blogs.ext.vt.edu/eatsmart-movemore
— Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all. Virginia Cooperative Extension and USDA are equal opportunity/affirmative action employers. This material was partially funded by USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - SNAP. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. Issued in furtherance of Cooperative Extension work, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Virginia State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture cooperating. Edwin J. Jones, Director, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg; M. Ray McKinnie, Administrator, 1890 Extension Program, Virginia State University, Petersburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.