Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.