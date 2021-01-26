RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Transportation recently began work to improve traffic flow at the interchange of Interstate 95 north/Interstate 64 west (Exit 76B) and Belvidere St. (Route 1/301) in the City of Richmond.
The $3.4 million project will extend the acceleration lane from Belvidere St. north to I-95 north/I-64 west to alleviate congestion and enhance safety. Construction is expected to be complete in summer 2021.
Temporary lane closures during the next few weeks may affect traffic in the area. However, nightly lane closures and detours may cause traffic delays.
The Belvidere St. interchange improvements project is one of multiple projects along the Interstate 95 corridor in the Richmond area that will substantially improve traffic flow in the region. This multi-year initiative includes improving signage, realigning lanes and installing roundabouts, as well as modernizing existing assets and information technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.