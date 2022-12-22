RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s
holidays from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26, and on Monday, January 2.
More than 50 services are available online at dmvNOW.com or through the
mail if customers need access to DMV during the winter holiday closures.
With extra motorists on the road during the holidays, DMV urges drivers to use caution. Last year between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, there were 2,371 crashes in Virginia that resulted in 1,092 injuries and 22 fatalities.
"The holidays are a time to celebrate with family and friends. Get to your holiday events safely by following the basic principles of good driving - buckle up, slow down, stay focused and drive sober," said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor's Highway Safety Representative. "We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season."
