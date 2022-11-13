The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the Sussex/Prince George County FSA office or postmarked by December 5, 2022.
“FSA county committee members provide valuable knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and safety-net programs,” said Monta Worley, County Executive Director for Sussex/Prince George County. “Please take a few minutes to review your ballot and make your selection prior to the December 5th deadline.”
Each committee has from 3 to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office, and at least one seat is up for election each year for a certain Local Administrative Area (LAA). Newly elected committee members will take office January 1, 2023. Sussex/Prince George County committee members help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, and emergency programs and eligibility.
The candidates in this year’s election are: Christopher Parker is nominated in LAA #3, Sussex County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Mr. Parker resides in Wakefield and has produced corn, cotton, peanuts, soybeans, triticiale and wheat for 45 years. Tyler Tomko is nominated in LAA #5, Prince George County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Mr. Tomko resides in Disputanta and has produced corn and soybeans for 3 years.
Mark Rosbicki is nominated in LAA #5, Prince George County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Mr. Rosbicki resides in Stony Creek and has produced corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton for 3 years.
Oscar Gatewood is nominated in LAA #5, Prince George County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Mr. Gatewood resides in South Prince George and has produced vegetables for over 6 years.
Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation but may not have applied or received FSA program benefits. Also, for county committee elections, producers who are not of legal voting age, but supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, are eligible to vote.
Producers can find out if their LAA is up for election and if they are eligible to vote by contacting their local FSA county office. Eligible voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail can request one from their local FSA county office. Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information.
