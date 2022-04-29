An Emporia grocery store has had trouble keeping its stock under control lately. It took the efforts of the Emporia Police Department and the sharp eyes of Emporia’s citizens to prevent the problem from getting any worse.
On the night of Monday, April 25, Emporia Police were called to investigate a shoplifting incident which took place around 10 p.m. at the Food Lion located on East Cloverleaf Drive. While investigating security camera footage taken from the entryway of the store, officers discovered footage of a previous shoplifting incident that occurred 24 hours earlier at the exact same establishment.
Bizarrely, the two incidents, which occurred on two consecutive nights at the exact same store almost 24 hours apart, were completely unrelated, according to Police Chief Rick Pinksaw.
The Emporia Police Department released screen-caps of the security camera footage to its Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, asking citizens for help in identifying the individuals involved in both incidents. One of the individuals in the first photo was wearing a bright yellow Dragon Ball Z sweater and a grey NASA cap, while the suspect in the second photo was wearing a blue sweater with a white Superman shield.
Just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 36 hours after the original report and 18 hours after calling for help from the public, the Emporia Police Department reported that everyone in the security camera footage had been identified.
However, according to Pinksaw, no charges have been filed yet, and both incidents are still under investigation.
