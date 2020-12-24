The Crater Health District (CHD) conducted a COVID-19 testing event in the town of Jarratt on Friday. The Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department hosted the free testing event. JVFD was home to the first exclusive Greensville County COVID testing event in July.
CHD reported 58 individuals pre-registered for testing at Friday’s event. Testing was conducted in one of the bays of the firehouse to allow residents and health officials to remain in the safety and warmth of the facility.
County Emergency Services Program Coordinator Reggie Owens said testing before the holidays while the state is seeing a massive spike in cases is very important. Owens said Melanie Wilson, Jarratt’s mayor, and the town council were crucial in getting another testing event set up for the town ahead of the upcoming holiday.
“We’re glad to be able to provide service for residents of the northern part of the county,” Owens said.
Greensville County reported 23 positive COVID cases from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, the highest weekly positive case total since mid-October.
