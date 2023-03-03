-

Deputy Charles Edwards (left) and Sergeant Tavish Gillus (right) of the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office pose with the Operation Life Saver equipment used to locate Russell Drake Jr.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

On Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m., elderly Emporia resident Russell Drake Jr. left his home and did not return for the rest of the day. The following morning, his family called the Emporia Police Department to report him missing. 

Fortunately, the Drake family were prepared in the event that this might happen, and enrolled him in a national program designed to help law enforcement and rescue agencies track down those who wander off unexpectedly. This program, Project Life Saver, was established in 1999 to protect those who are at risk of elopement due to dementia, Alzheimer’s, or other conditions. 