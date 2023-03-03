On Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m., elderly Emporia resident Russell Drake Jr. left his home and did not return for the rest of the day. The following morning, his family called the Emporia Police Department to report him missing.
Fortunately, the Drake family were prepared in the event that this might happen, and enrolled him in a national program designed to help law enforcement and rescue agencies track down those who wander off unexpectedly. This program, Project Life Saver, was established in 1999 to protect those who are at risk of elopement due to dementia, Alzheimer’s, or other conditions.
Over nearly a quarter-century, Project Life Saver claims to have rescued more than 4,000 at-risk individuals. Less than an hour after his family called for help, Mr. Drake became one of those 4,000.
Project Lifesaver relies on GPS tracking technology to locate individuals who are enrolled in the program. Agencies with Project Lifesaver programs (which include police and fire departments, hospitals, and nursing homes) are given training and certification courses in how to use the specialized PLS equipment.
The Emporia Police Department and the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office pooled their resources to help locate Mr. Drake. This included Deputy Charles Edwards of the GCSO, who has special training in locating at-risk individuals enrolled in the Project Lifesaver program.
“Basically, you have a mile range that this equipment will pick up the transmitter, which is an oval-style watch-looking device that has a battery in it,” said Deputy Edwards. “And you’re able to locate it using that transmitter and the receiver.”
According to Deputy Edwards, this is the first time that the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office has been called on to use the Project Life Saver equipment in the field.
