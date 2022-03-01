A family owned business that started over 25 years ago known as Dance’s Sporting Goods is the only store of its kind and name. Dance’s a full hunting, fishing and shooting store has been in business over 46 years and is owned by brothers Marlon and Forrest Dance. The store of started out in Petersburg where the old Walnut Mall once was.
“There’s nothing fancy to how and why we began this business.”, said owner Marlon Dance. “We started out over 25 years ago my brother, myself and our father, working 6 days a week, 12 hour days with just the thought to do so, and here we still are today.”
Not only is Dance’s a full hunting, fishing and shooting store. Located inside is also a small café called The Bears Den. The Bears Den is opened Monday through Friday, serving breakfast from 8a.m. to 11a.m, then there’s lunch served from 11a.m. to 2p.m. Whats better than being able to grab a bite to eat while shopping for your fishing and hunting gear, or a firearm of your liking. There is also a jewelry pawn shop located inside of Dance’s called Atlantic Pawn.
Dance’s is located at 570 Southpark Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834.
