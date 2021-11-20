When fall arrives, we get cooler weather, less daylight, and new produce at the market. Many people look forward to this season for different reasons – back to school, football games, sweater weather, or pumpkin spice everything! Make the most of fall flavors by adding fall fruits and veggies and more comfort foods to your menu.
Fall Produce: Fall brings new fruits and veggies to the farmers market, your garden, or the grocery store. Pumpkin is a traditional fall food, but apples, pears, sweet potatoes, and leafy greens are other tasty and healthy foods to add to your menu. You get a better price, fresher produce, and tastier meals when you buy produce in season.
Pumpkin Recipes: Pumpkins are a type of winter squash that are good for more than just pies and jack-o-lanterns. Pumpkin is low in calories, high in fiber and nutrients, and a tasty addition to many types of recipes. Pumpkin Dip tastes like pumpkin cheesecake, but with less calories, fat, and added sugar. Honey of a Pumpkin Bar is a healthier version of pumpkin cake that can be eaten as a snack, breakfast, or dessert. Crustless Pumpkin Pie skips the refined grain crust, leaving you with the best part of the pie, the filling! You can also use pumpkin in any recipe that calls for a winter squash, like butternut squash, acorn squash, or hubbard squash. Pumpkin can replace oil in baked goods to reduce fat while keeping your dish moist and delicious. Pumpkin makes a great soup ingredient, too. What’s your favorite pumpkin recipe?
Apple and Pear Recipes: Apples and pears are similar types of fruits called pomes, so you can use them in similar recipes. Apples are one of the most affordable fruits you can buy. There plenty of varieties to choose from, so you can find your perfect match – soft or crispy, sweet or tart. Spinach, Cheddar, Apple Salad Skillet Pork and Apples, and Apple Lime Salad are more savory recipes. Apple Cinnamon Crisp is a healthier dessert that features whole grains and less added sugar. It might sound a little weird, but growing up one of my favorite meals was when my mom served canned pears sprinkled with shredded cheese (cheddar was the best!). Pears and cheese are a good combination, so try the Spinach, Cheddar, Apple Salad with pears, too.
Sweet Potato Recipes: Sweet potatoes are one of my favorite veggies, especially when roasted in the oven. Oven Baked Sweet Potatoes Fries is a great recipe to get started. Just FYI, I prefer to cut the sweet potatoes into cubes instead of strips because they cook more evenly and get crispier that way. They also pair well with other fall produce, like apples in this Baked Apples and Sweet Potatoes recipe. Like pumpkin, they can be used in a variety of recipes and substituted for winter squash or white potatoes if you want.
Leafy Greens Recipes: Leafy greens prefer cooler weather, so you will find spinach, Swiss chard, kale, and other greens at the farmers market during the fall and winter. Leafy greens are an important subgroup of vegetables full of nutrients and very low in calories. Most adults should aim to eat 1 ½ – 2 cups of dark leafy greens each week. Here are some tips for tasty ways to prepare greens. You can eat them raw in salads, saute them with a splash of acid (vinegar or lemon juice) to cut the bitterness, or toss them in a pilaf or soup. How do you like to eat greens?
Comfort Food Cooking: As the weather shifts to cooler, drearier days, soups are the perfect meal for busy families. Cook a large pot of soup or chili and eat for multiple meals. Slow cooker meals are another idea for easy fall meals.
