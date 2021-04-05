Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that all Virginians age 16 and older will be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 18. This announcement means Virginia would meet the goal set by President Biden to have all adults receive at least their first dose of their vaccine by May 1.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel—and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated,” Northam said in a press release. “We continue to work with diverse providers and community partners across the Commonwealth to distribute vaccines in a fair and equitable way and ensure those at the highest risk are vaccinated first.”
Virginia has seen a continuous increase in vaccine registration over the last few weeks. As of Thursday, 16.1% of the state’s population, or 1,375,802 individuals, have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the lone dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In the City of Emporia and Greensville County, over 2,500 residents have been fully vaccinated.
Twenty-one of Virginia’s 35 local health districts have already started vaccinating members of the Phase 1C group. Beginning April 4, districts that have invited all eligible Phase 1C members to receive vaccines may invite members of the general public who have pre-registered for their vaccine.
The Emporia-Greensville community continues to see a rising rate of vaccinations. Roughly 500 individuals received vaccines at the local, volunteer-staffed clinic at the Golden Leaf Commons last Tuesday.
To register to receive your COVID-19 vaccine, you can contact the local COVID-19 Call Center at 434-348-4100, or visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to register online.
