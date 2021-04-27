PRINCE GEORGE, Va. - Due to the expected turnout from job seekers, Prince George County Public Schools’ second-ever Support Services Employment Expo (SSEE) will be hosted at Prince George High School in the school’s commons area on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 7801 Laurel Spring Road, Prince George, Virginia, 23875. The event had been previously scheduled to be held at the Prince George School Board Office.
SSEE is a unique job fair aimed at connecting job seekers with opportunities available within PGCPS’ Support Services departments. Similar to last year’s event, attendees will be able to learn more about departments that help support the daily operations of our schools, including Custodial Services, Food & Nutrition Services, and Pupil Transportation, among others. In addition, representatives will be on-hand to discuss school paraprofessional and substitute teaching opportunities within Prince George County Public Schools throughout the day-long event.
Attendees are encouraged to visit the event’s website, www.pgs.k12.va.us/SSEE to submit their application ahead of time. While there, they can select from a number of available time slots for interest interviews, where Support Services department leaders will be available to answer questions and discuss the enriching career opportunities Prince George County Public Schools can offer.
Time slots are available from 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. and spots are limited. Those interested in attending an interest interview are encouraged to sign-up early to ensure they get their desired time as last year’s event saw a number of sessions fill quickly. Interest interviews are purely informational and are not part of the formal interview process for a position with Prince George County Public Schools and are not required to attend SSEE.
Walk-in visitors are also encouraged to attend SSEE at Prince George High School on event day. All attendees are asked to adhere to COVID-19 protocols currently in place, including the use of a face covering while inside the building and social distancing to the greatest extent possible. Those who are feeling unwell or have symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath are asked not to attend in-person and to email apply.ssee@pgs.k12.va.us for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.