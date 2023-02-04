On behalf of the Virginia broadband industry and the Donald A. Perry Foundation, the VCTA- Broadband Association of Virginia announces the 2023 Virginia’s Future Leaders Scholarship Program. Once again we will recognize outstanding Virginia students attending Virginia colleges and universities across the Commonwealth.
This program is a one-time award and is open to Virginia residents attending an undergraduate 2 or 4 year program at a Virginia institution of higher learning for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Interested applicants should:
• Visit www.vcta.com for an application & rules. Please follow all instructions carefully.
• Postmark all entries by March 30, 2023
The Virginia’s Future Leaders Scholarship Program, now in its 23st year, is an educational initiative of the Virginia broadband industry.
The VCTA, established in 1966, serves as the trade association for the broadband industry in Virginia. The VCTA’s mission is to advocate the broadband and telecommunications issues of member companies to the business community and state officials.
