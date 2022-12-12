The Emporia Rotary Club announced its Rotary Raffle winners Tuesday afternoon during its regular meeting at Southern Virginia Medical Center. The 286 raffle tickets raised proceeds for the Emporia Rotary Club Scholarships for distribution in the spring. It also put $1,500 in the pockets of the winners of the $1,000, $400, and $100 cash prizes.
What will at least two of the winners do with their portion of the prize money? It’s all going back to education. Emporia Rotary Club President called the third-place ticket holder Susan Grigg to let her know she won $100. Grigg first inquired about which Rotary Club was reaching out to her, then asked about the purpose of the raffle. When Jessee told her the money generated from the ticket sales was going to Emporia Rotary Club scholarships for graduating high school students going to college next year, Grigg didn’t hesitate with her response.
“Can you just donate it back for that purpose,” Grigg asked.
Jessee answered with a resounding yes, and the 21 club members in attendance followed with loud applause.
The club president wasn’t successful in reaching the second-place winner Gloria Wright. He left her a message to let her know her ticket was drawn for the $400 cash prize.
Jessee had no problem contacting the winner of the $1,000 cash prize. It was almost as if Michelle Pluta was expecting the call when Jesse let her know her name was drawn for the top prize.
“You must have known North Carolina State’s tuition bill is due,” Pluta said.
Pluta’s response brought laughter from the Rotary members. Several club members caught the link Pluta already had with its organization. In the spring, her daughter Harlee Pluta was one of three recipients earning a $1,000 Emporia Club Scholarship. Harlee was the Salutatorian of the Greensville County High School Class of 2022. She is majoring in Animal Science at North Carolina State University.
Assisting students to defray some of the costs affiliated with education gave Jessee the idea to sell raffle tickets for that exact purpose. The importance of the mission was amplified by what the raffle winners were doing with their winnings. The next Scholarship fundraiser is coming in a few months.
