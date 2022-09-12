Our hearts are heavy today as we share the news of the passing of District 4 Councilmember F. Woodrow Harris. Councilmember Harris was a long-standing staple in our community, and he will be greatly missed. Councilman Harris proudly and tirelessly served District 4 since1988. During his tenure on City Council, he served as Vice-Mayor and served on numerous local, state, and regional boards and commissions.
On remembering her friend and longtime colleague. Mayor Carolyn Carey shared “While we are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Woody Harris, we should always remember and celebrate his many accomplishments and contributions to the city and beyond. Mr. Harris loved Emporia and the people of Emporia. He worked hard every day to make Emporia a better place for everyone. He dedicated himself to helping others, and we are all better off because of his efforts.”
Flags at all City facilities have been lowered to half-staff in solemn tribute to Councilmember Harris. We and our family of employees send our condolences and prayers to the entire Harris family and residents of District 4.
At the request of Councilmember Harris’s family, flowers are welcome and monetary donations can be made to the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad.
